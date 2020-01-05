Display success/unsucessful message on same page with form

Hi there,

I have this form which works, but the success/error messages display on a new page.

Is there a way I can have them display on the same page/under the form?

This is my HTML:

<form id="contactform" method="post" action="mailer.php"> <div class="form-group"> <label for="name">Name</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="name" name="username" placeholder="Enter your name"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="phone">Phone</label> <input type="text" class="form-control" id="phone" name="phone" placeholder="Enter your phone number"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="email">Email</label> <input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Enter your email address"> </div> <div class="form-group"> <label for="message">Message</label> <textarea class="form-control" id="message" name="message" rows="4" placeholder="Enter your email message"></textarea> <div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="SITEKEY"></div> </div> <div id="formresult"> </div> <button type="submit" name="submit" class="btn btn-info">Submit</button> <button type="reset" class="btn btn-danger">Reset</button> </form>

Then I have the following in mailer.php:

<?php if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {} $name = trim($_POST["username"]); $phone = trim($_POST["phone"]); $email = filter_var(trim($_POST["email"]), FILTER_SANITIZE_EMAIL); $message = trim($_POST["message"]); if(isset($_POST['g-recaptcha-response'])){ $captcha = $_POST['g-recaptcha-response']; } //Validate the data if (empty($name) OR empty($phone) OR !filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL) OR empty($message) OR empty($captcha)) { http_response_code(400); echo " Please fill all the form inputs and check the captcha to submit."; exit; } //recipient email address. $recipient = "me@gmail.com"; $subject = "New message from $name"; //email content. $email_content = "Name: $name

"; $email_content .= "Phone: $phone



"; $email_content .= "Email: $email



"; $email_content .= "Message:

$message

"; //email headers $email_headers = "From: $name <$email>"; $response=file_get_contents("https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=SECRET&response=".$captcha."&remoteip=".$_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']); $decoded_response = json_decode($response, true); if($decoded_response['success'] == true){ // Send the email. if (mail($recipient, $subject, $email_content, $email_headers)) { http_response_code(200); echo " Thank You! Your message has been sent."; } else { http_response_code(500); echo "Whoa! message could not be sent."; } } else { http_response_code(400); echo 'You are a spammer!'; } ?>

Thank you