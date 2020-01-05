Display success/unsucessful message on same page with form

Hi there,
I have this form which works, but the success/error messages display on a new page.
Is there a way I can have them display on the same page/under the form?
This is my HTML:
<form id="contactform" method="post" action="mailer.php">
<div class="form-group">
<label for="name">Name</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="name" name="username" placeholder="Enter your name">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="phone">Phone</label>
<input type="text" class="form-control" id="phone" name="phone" placeholder="Enter your phone number">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="email">Email</label>
<input type="email" class="form-control" id="email" name="email" placeholder="Enter your email address">
</div>
<div class="form-group">
<label for="message">Message</label>
<textarea class="form-control" id="message" name="message" rows="4" placeholder="Enter your email message"></textarea>
<div class="g-recaptcha" data-sitekey="SITEKEY"></div>
</div>
<div id="formresult"> </div>
<button type="submit" name="submit" class="btn btn-info">Submit</button>
<button type="reset" class="btn btn-danger">Reset</button>
</form>
Then I have the following in mailer.php:
<?php
if ($_SERVER["REQUEST_METHOD"] == "POST") {}
$name = trim($_POST["username"]);
$phone = trim($_POST["phone"]);
$email = filter_var(trim($_POST["email"]), FILTER_SANITIZE_EMAIL);
$message = trim($_POST["message"]);
if(isset($_POST['g-recaptcha-response'])){
$captcha = $_POST['g-recaptcha-response'];
}
//Validate the data
if (empty($name) OR empty($phone) OR !filter_var($email, FILTER_VALIDATE_EMAIL) OR empty($message) OR empty($captcha)) {
http_response_code(400);
echo " Please fill all the form inputs and check the captcha to submit.";
exit;
}
//recipient email address.
$recipient = "me@gmail.com";
$subject = "New message from $name";
//email content.
$email_content = "Name: $name\n";
$email_content .= "Phone: $phone\n\n";
$email_content .= "Email: $email\n\n";
$email_content .= "Message:\n$message\n";
//email headers
$email_headers = "From: $name <$email>";
$response=file_get_contents("https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify?secret=SECRET&response=".$captcha."&remoteip=".$_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']);
$decoded_response = json_decode($response, true);
if($decoded_response['success'] == true){
// Send the email.
if (mail($recipient, $subject, $email_content, $email_headers)) {
http_response_code(200);
echo " Thank You! Your message has been sent.";
} else {
http_response_code(500);
echo "Whoa! message could not be sent.";
}
} else {
http_response_code(400);
echo 'You are a spammer!';
}
?>
Thank you