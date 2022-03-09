Display Problems with Horizontal Mobile Display

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. Working on developing a website for my daughter and clumsily plodding through basic css concepts. I have a test page located at https://christyforcongress.com/home/herotesting. Its no work of art, but starting to take some semblance of shape. However, when I display the page on a mobile phone such as a Note, while in horizontal position, the hero image pushes up under the banner. It is obviously caused by a viewport approx. 500 px or less, but not sure how to appropriately handle this. Does this require a separate media query for horizontal display? Any help would be appreciated.
Here is what the top of your home page looks like on an iPad (810x1080 pixels) in portrait orientation:
(I reduced the size of that image and added a black border)
I note the home page is slow to load because it’s 4.9 Mbytes.
Thanks. Haven’t tested on those devices. So what do I do?