Display Problems with Horizontal Mobile Display

kmcnet: kmcnet: So if I understand correctly, I really don’t need any type of media query for the hero itself

The CSS ‘ contain ’ keyword makes it very easy to get an image to fully cover an area of a web page, but inevitably some of the the image will usually be cropped. The background-position property takes two values that enable you to control how the image will be cropped. I have chosen values to keep Chisty’s head just to the left of centre even if the browser window is narrow (such as on a smartphone or tablet held in portrait orientation). On a desktop monitor, if you resize your browser by moving right and bottom edges you will see this working.

Whether or not you use a media query, you may like to consider also providing a lower resolution (i.e. smaller pixel dimensions) image to reduce image file download size for smartphone users. If not using a media query this can be done using image-set (but beware of browser compatibility). I’ve not tried this!

kmcnet: kmcnet: I’m really confused with the two background images, especially since my model requires the round one be an image link preferrably floating to the lower right portion of the hero image.

I was fully aware that your round image has a hyperlink but decided to see what could be done if it were a second background image with no hyperlink. I doubt many site visitors would be aware that there is a hyperlink and anyway there is a prominent ‘Donate Now’ button at the top. Someone else may like to show you how you can have hyperlink on that image while controlling size and position of the image for a wde range of screen sizes.

Inevitably it is challenging having to cater for anything from small smartphone with only 320 pixels width to a large monitor, say about 8000 pixels wide. It’s important to ensure text remains legible on small smartphones: that includes the text in your round image.

You do not have to use a media query (or queries) for the header and you do not have to use a ‘hamburger’. As a learning exercise for myself to see what could be done, I used CSS Flexbox for the header. This is what it would look like on an iPhone 1 (320 x 480 pixels):

I am not saying don’t use a media query. It’s your choice! Most people probably would use a media query, perhaps with CSS Grid.

Incidentally, I would remove the distracting background from that hero image .