Display part of a page on a different page

Hello,
I am working with Shoptet, which is something similar to Shopify. I am allowed to add JavaScript and CSS, but I am not allowed to modify the back-end.
I am trying to load the “Hodnocení obchodu” part from https://www.bio-krasa.cz/hodnoceni-obchodu/ - it should be .content-inner - and display it on the front page.
I added the following to the head:
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$('#hodnoceni-obchodu').load('/hodnoceni-obchodu .content-inner'); //tried without the front slash too
});
</script>
and I created a HTML banner for the front page which contains:
<div id="hodnoceni-obchodu">
</div>
However, the div is empty. Can you please point me in a direction, what am I doing wrong? Thank you very much.