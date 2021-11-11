Display part of a page on a different page

Hello,

I am working with Shoptet, which is something similar to Shopify. I am allowed to add JavaScript and CSS, but I am not allowed to modify the back-end.

I am trying to load the “Hodnocení obchodu” part from https://www.bio-krasa.cz/hodnoceni-obchodu/ - it should be .content-inner - and display it on the front page.

I added the following to the head:

<script> $(document).re­ady(function(){ $('#hodnoceni-obchodu').load('/hod­noceni-obchodu .content-inner'); //tried without the front slash too }); </script>

and I created a HTML banner for the front page which contains:

<div id="hodnoceni-obchodu"> </div>

However, the div is empty. Can you please point me in a direction, what am I doing wrong? Thank you very much.