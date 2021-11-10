Display part of a page on a different page

Hello,
I am working with Shoptet, which is something similar to Shopify. I am allowed to add JavaScript and CSS, but I am not allowed to modify the back-end.
I am trying to load the “Hodnocení obchodu” part from https://www.bio-krasa.cz/hodnoceni-obchodu/ - it should be .content-inner - and display it on the front page.
I added the following to the head:

<script>
$(document).re­ady(function(){
$('#hodnoceni-obchodu').load('/hod­noceni-obchodu .content-inner'); //tried without the front slash too
});
</script>

and I created a HTML banner for the front page which contains:

<div id="hodnoceni-obchodu">
</div>

However, the div is empty. Can you please point me in a direction, what am I doing wrong? Thank you very much.

#2

Hi,

I’m a bit confused about which scripts you are running on which page.

Assuming you want to load the “Hodnocení obchodu” part of this page into a new page…

Make a test page to load it into and ensure that the test page is on the same domain as the page you are trying to load.

test.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <meta charset="utf-8">
  <title>Document</title>
</head>

<body>
  <div id="result"></div>

  <script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.6.0/jquery.min.js"></script>
  <script>
    $('#result').load('/hodnoceni-obchodu .content-inner');
  </script>
</body>
</html>

Load the test page and see if that works. I tested it locally and it works as expected.

If you encounter any problems, check the browser console for errors.

Also, it’s probably nothing, but when I copy pasted your code from above, I got a couple weird characters in my editor.

