Display page-breaks at regular intervals

JavaScript
#1

Hi, I’m building a text editor and wanted to display page breaks at regular intervals. The text editor is set to auto grow as the user keep typing. I want to visually show the user where the page will break as he keeps typing. The page-break element should get added dynamically as the text area reaches the threshold height.
Do you know how to achieve it via CSS and Javascript?

#2

Is the pagebreak based on actually printing the page?

#3

Is the page break dependent on the physical paper height and width, with padding (margins)?

Is the online font size fixed and comparable to a 12pt font for print?

#4

Yes, The page break is dependent on the physical A4 sheet paper’s height and width with padding.
Below is the css definition for my editor:

 .row-editor .editor {
	width: 18.5cm;
	height: 100%;
	min-height: 26.25cm;
	padding: 1.75cm 1.5cm;
	margin: 2.5rem;
	border: 1px hsl( 0, 0%, 82.7% ) solid;
	background-color: white;
	box-shadow: 0 0 5px hsla( 0, 0%, 0%, .1 );
}

I want to insert a page-break automatically when the cursor reaches the min-height.

Yes the online font size is fixed and comparable to a 12 pt font for print

#5

yes Paul, the pagebreak is based on actually printing the page