Hi, I’m building a text editor and wanted to display page breaks at regular intervals. The text editor is set to auto grow as the user keep typing. I want to visually show the user where the page will break as he keeps typing. The page-break element should get added dynamically as the text area reaches the threshold height.
Do you know how to achieve it via CSS and Javascript?
Hi, I’m building a text editor and wanted to display page breaks at regular intervals. The text editor is set to auto grow as the user keep typing. I want to visually show the user where the page will break as he keeps typing. The page-break element should get added dynamically as the text area reaches the threshold height.
Is the pagebreak based on actually printing the page?
Is the page break dependent on the physical paper height and width, with padding (margins)?
Is the online font size fixed and comparable to a 12pt font for print?
Yes, The page break is dependent on the physical A4 sheet paper’s height and width with padding.
Below is the css definition for my editor:
.row-editor .editor {
width: 18.5cm;
height: 100%;
min-height: 26.25cm;
padding: 1.75cm 1.5cm;
margin: 2.5rem;
border: 1px hsl( 0, 0%, 82.7% ) solid;
background-color: white;
box-shadow: 0 0 5px hsla( 0, 0%, 0%, .1 );
}
I want to insert a page-break automatically when the cursor reaches the min-height.
Yes the online font size is fixed and comparable to a 12 pt font for print
yes Paul, the pagebreak is based on actually printing the page