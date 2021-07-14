Display page-breaks at regular intervals

Yes, The page break is dependent on the physical A4 sheet paper’s height and width with padding.

Below is the css definition for my editor:

.row-editor .editor { width: 18.5cm; height: 100%; min-height: 26.25cm; padding: 1.75cm 1.5cm; margin: 2.5rem; border: 1px hsl( 0, 0%, 82.7% ) solid; background-color: white; box-shadow: 0 0 5px hsla( 0, 0%, 0%, .1 ); }

I want to insert a page-break automatically when the cursor reaches the min-height.

Yes the online font size is fixed and comparable to a 12 pt font for print