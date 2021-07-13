Hi, I’m building a text editor and wanted to display page breaks at regular intervals. The text editor is set to auto grow as the user keep typing. I want to visually show the user where the page will break as he keeps typing. The page-break element should get added dynamically as the text area reaches the threshold height.
Do you know how to achieve it via CSS and Javascript?
Is the pagebreak based on actually printing the page?
Is the page break dependent on the physical paper height and width, with padding (margins)?
Is the online font size fixed and comparable to a 12pt font for print?