Display page-breaks at regular intervals

saptham17: saptham17: It is not completely visible. Any suggestions?

I don’t think we can accurately repeat a background image at set intervals (unlike the linear gradient) as there is no facility in CSS to do that. The only thing I can think of is to repeat the image continuously and then use a another repeating gradient to rub the repeats out except for the bit we want. (When using multiple image the first one listed is the one that gets stacked on top of others.)

It’s a bit hit and miss as really the image height should be made in such a way that it repeats exactly at the page height you want. As you can see from the demo the image moves a little the further down you go. If you adjust the actual image height then you may be able to get the repeat more exact with a bit of trial and error.

Perhaps an easier alternative is to make your page break gif exactly 26.1cm tall and then you can just repeat it in the normal way. (Even include the gradient effect on that image). Most of the image could just be white space so won’t be a high file size.