Hi, I’m building a text editor and wanted to display page breaks at regular intervals. The text editor is set to auto grow as the user keep typing. I want to visually show the user where the page will break as he keeps typing. The page-break element should get added dynamically as the text area reaches the threshold height.
Do you know how to achieve it via CSS and Javascript?
