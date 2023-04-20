Display number count between to input fields

JavaScript
1

I am trying to figure a way where when I input 2 IDs on a form, I want to see the count to display, perhaps in a input field below it. This way it’s a double check for me that I am not transposing numbers and getting the count right.

  <tr>
      <td width="27%" align="right">ID from:&nbsp;&nbsp;</td>
      <td width="73%"> <input type="text" name="id1" size="5"></td>
    </tr>
  
    <tr>
      <td width="27%" align="right">ID to (and including):&nbsp;&nbsp;</td>
      <td width="73%"> <input type="text" name="id2" size="5"></td>
    </tr>

Would appreciate any help.  Thanks!