Display none on mobile view html email

I am trying to display: none; to hide an image on mobile device viewing html email. I can only edit the inline html for the text block. My code is not working and I would appreciate a bit of help if possible.
The inline code is attached; I have added the “@media query”.

<div style="text-align: center; color:#B22222; "><img data-file-id="2388230" height="101" src="https://mcusercontent.com/4b1ee7e147d1ccf3cf26fb362/images/015f292d-c304-4cf1-bd82-bac4d15798c6.png" style=" float: right; width: 100px; height: 101px; padding-right: 20px; @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { 
   img  {
display: none;
  }
} " />
@frankl please don’t put your code as an attachment as many people don’t like to download attachments and it’s not necessary. You can include it in your post. When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

gandalf458

My apologies. Thanks for the heads up. I will keep that in mind for future posts.

I’m not sure that email clients understand media queries. I’m sure someone will correct me if I’m wrong.

Some email clients do understand media queries but none will understand them when placed in a style attribute.

Only valid property/value declarations can go in a style attribute (no pseudo elements or hover states either).

The media query would need to go in a style tag and target the element concerned in the proper way. The style tag can go in the body of the HTML when coding emails as it may be stripped from the head by email clients.

Note the distinction between a style attribute and a style tag (element).

