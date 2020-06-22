Display none on mobile view html email

I am trying to display: none; to hide an image on mobile device viewing html email. I can only edit the inline html for the text block. My code is not working and I would appreciate a bit of help if possible.

The inline code is attached; I have added the “@media query”.

<div style="text-align: center; color:#B22222; "><img data-file-id="2388230" height="101" src="https://mcusercontent.com/4b1ee7e147d1ccf3cf26fb362/images/015f292d-c304-4cf1-bd82-bac4d15798c6.png" style=" float: right; width: 100px; height: 101px; padding-right: 20px; @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { img { display: none; } } " />