Display none on mobile view html email

Gandalf: Gandalf: I’m not sure that email clients understand media queries. I’m sure someone will correct me if I’m wrong

Some email clients do understand media queries but none will understand them when placed in a style attribute.

Only valid property/value declarations can go in a style attribute (no pseudo elements or hover states either).

The media query would need to go in a style tag and target the element concerned in the proper way. The style tag can go in the body of the HTML when coding emails as it may be stripped from the head by email clients.

Note the distinction between a style attribute and a style tag (element).