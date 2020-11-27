Display in mobile device is not affected by changes to css but works fine in larger (laptop sized) viewport

I have a paste of the code as it is at this time: https://pastebin.com/DpaHEqb0
URL of the site is: www.nwavpros.com

I’m pretty new to all this and I realize I’m not using a perfect way of doing this; but, since its just the splash page for while the site is being built I wasn’t too concerned with how it is implemented as long as I get the basic right result. I can’t change where the line breaks are or the formatting really because its part of my client’s expectation to have it look like that. Only that it needs to be device friendly (ie: responsive) to fit any device size.

When I make changes to the code that targets my cell phone viewport size there is no effect. In fact, there is no effect no matter where I make changes to the css - no change on that device. I got the phone’s screen size from a website “what is my viewport size” and it reported 360px wide. This seems reasonable because it looks to be about that width when I look at the phone.

When I make changes to the media query that targets my laptop viewport size the changes take effect. But nothing I do can change the way it displays on the phone. What could be causing this?

I think you have a typo - I suspect for the smaller screen sizes you meant

font-size: 2.5em;

not 25em ! Your text was enormous and one had to scroll right down to see it.

I don’t see a problem with the link you posted. The font size reduces at smaller screen widths, as per your media queries. (This is not necessarily a good idea, as small font sizes are harder to read on small screens, but it is what you wanted.)

I suggest that before you go much further, you educate your client that websites are not the same as print pages, and it is not possible or desirable to try to control layout rigidly. What if your visitor has poor eyesight and has set their default font several sizes larger than you have allowed for?

It is much more important that a page should be usable at any screen size than that the layout should look identical at any screen size. Most visitors will only use a single device anyway, and will neither know nor care what it looks like at other screen resolutions.