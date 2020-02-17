Display image with info from txt file

My personal preference is to stay away from using “echo” if I can help it. If you’re outputting a lot of raw html, it’s a nuisance to worry about escaping quotes, which is causing some of your problems.

Here’s a very simple PHP example. The idea is to loop over an array, and print out some html:

<?php $arr = array("banana", "apple", "pear"); ?> <html> <?php foreach ($arr as $value) { ?> <div class="fruit"><?= $value ?></div> <?php } ?> </html>

If you copy and paste this code into a file called loop1.php , and run it from the command line ( php loop1.php ), you’ll see this output:

<html> <div class="fruit">banana</div> <div class="fruit">apple</div> <div class="fruit">pear</div> </html>

Note there are no syntax errors, I don’t have to echo anything at all, my html prints out just fine in the loop. It’s a little bit tedious to break in and out of php, but hopefully it’s clear how it’s done. You’re already using the shortcut <?= $blah ?> which helps to inject a little bit of php into your html.

Here’s the other way of doing this, which is what you’re doing: write everything as php code.

<?php $arr = array("banana", "apple", "pear"); echo "<html>"; foreach ($arr as $value) { echo "<div class=\"fruit\">$value</div>"; } echo "</html>"; ?>

It’s all code, and it’s a little shorter and maybe it looks a little more clear what’s going on. However, it requires you to write your html as a string in php. That’s basically what you’re doing by putting quotes around the html and echoing it. So that means you have to escape any quotes that appear in your string. “Escaping quotes” means “tell the PHP interpreter that this quote is to be treated like part of the string, and displayed, not as code.” Otherwise, the interpreter sees the quote and thinks you’re at the end of the string being echoed and doesn’t know how to proceed.

Hopefully that’s clear.

If you want to stick with the way that you’re doing it, then here’s a really quick fix: you will need to replace this line:

echo " <img class="img-fluid" src="images/acrilic/<?= $image ?>"> ";

with this:

echo " <img class=\"img-fluid\" src=\"images/acrilic/$image\"> ";