Hi guys

My current code is

$responseData = ['success' => true, 'message' => '<b>Thankyou for booking a viewing.</b><br>We will be in touch within 24 hours to confirm your appointment.']; echo json_encode($responseData);

But its outputting exactly

<b> Thankyou for booking a viewing. </b><br> We will be in touch within 24 hours to confirm your appointment.

Whereas I want the text to be bold etc…

Ive tried a few things like htmlentities() etc and cant get this working. What am I doing wrong?

Thanks