I want to display data on my Xamarin App, which is stored in a MySQL database. Some people told me I should do it by creating a REST web service, which I did. Now my problem is that I don´t know how to connect this WebService to my Xamarin App. The best way is probably by hosting it on Azure. As my App is just a test project I don´t want to pay for it.

If you know good alternatives or better possibilities to connect I would be very thankful for your help!