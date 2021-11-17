Display 1st child at last using CSS

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello,

I have the following HTML:

<div id="1234">
<ul>
<li class="col-md-4">
<img src="/image/1.jpg">
<h3 class="h3text">
Name 1 </h3>
<div class="clr"></div>
</li>
<li class="col-md-4">
<img src="/image/2.jpg">
<h3 class="h3text">
Name 2 </h3>
<div class="clr"></div>
</li>
....and many more.......
</ul>
</div>

I would like to display the 1st child at last. I have tried the css below but not working:

#1234 {
display: flex; }

.col-md-4:nth-child(1) {
order: 100; }

I need the items to display in 3 columns, any idea ?

#2

The col is not a flex item in that construct so the order property will have no effect.

You need the ul to be display:flex in order to re-order the list items.

Also avoid starting ids with numbers as that can cause problems although it is now allowed for html.

#3

Hello and thanks,

the ids names and classes are just there because I replaced them (just there as example). I also tried :

ul {
display:flex }

but it will break my 3 columns layout. Any chance I can get “order” to work together with my 3 column layout ?

#4

The ul becomes a flex box but it is also a flex item if you don’t remove the rule from the parent.

If you can’t remove the rule from the parent then make sure the ul is a full width item and then the columns will display as before.

I’m typing this on a mobile at the moment so can’t write the code out properly for you :slight_smile:

If you still can’t get it to work I’ll take a look n a couple of hours when I get home.

I assume this is part of a bootstrap page so I’d need to know which version you are using.