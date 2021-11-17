Display 1st child at last using CSS

Hello,
I have the following HTML:
<div id="1234">
<ul>
<li class="col-md-4">
<img src="/image/1.jpg">
<h3 class="h3text">
Name 1 </h3>
<div class="clr"></div>
</li>
<li class="col-md-4">
<img src="/image/2.jpg">
<h3 class="h3text">
Name 2 </h3>
<div class="clr"></div>
</li>
....and many more.......
</ul>
</div>
I would like to display the 1st child at last. I have tried the css below but not working:
#1234 {
display: flex; }
.col-md-4:nth-child(1) {
order: 100; }
I need the items to display in 3 columns, any idea ?