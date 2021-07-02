Discussion on Positioning and other related positions issues

HTML & CSS
<div class="header-top">
  <picture class="picture">
    <img src="img/warrenbuffet.png" alt="">
  </picture>
</div>

The related CSS is →

.header-top {
  display: flex;
  margin: auto;
  margin-bottom: 40px;
  align-items: center;
}

picture.picture {
  border: 2px solid red;
  margin: auto;
}
.picture img {
  margin: auto;
  width: 80%;
  max-width: 200px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 2px solid red;
}

Issue: The image is not aligned in the horizontal center.
Question →

.picture img {
  margin: auto;

margin auto is not working, why?
However:
display: flex; + margin: auto;
works?

The image is an inline element and margin:auto does not apply to inline elements . On its own you would need display:block on the image for auto margins to work.

When the image is a direct child of a flex parent (i.e. picture.picture has display:flex applied) then it becomes a flex item (it is no longer treated as an inline element) and the margin will then take effect.

Ok. display:flex also worked. with that said(your detailed explanation), when we apply any display CSS we withdraw default inline property on the img tag. I guess this is the explanatory validation.

Yes if you make the image display:flex then it also works with auto margins as would display values of table, grid and others but only those that have a block basis. E.g inline- block will not work with auto margins.

Note also that position absolute elements will also obey auto margins in the right structure.

