Discussion on Positioning and other related positions issues

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: Hi there, I have a general question in this pseudo method: before and after is it a mandate that we have to position them absolute with parent real

No, not all.

It’s probably easiest to explain if you imagine before and after are behaving exactly like this html.

<div> <span class="before"> I'm the content 'before' the existing content in this div</span> I'm the content in this div. <span class="after"> I'm the content 'after' the existing content in this div</span> </div>

When you add content using before and after it will render exactly like the html above. The content will be inserted before and after the content in that div and behave like inline content just like a span.

The reason position:absolute is used a lot (with a relative parent) is that a lot off times the elements are used for decoration and special effects which in the most case require them to be placed somewhere other than inline.

If you just think of before and after as empty spans in your div then you can style them exactly as you would do with those spans (the benefit being that you don’t need to add extra empty spans to your mark up).