Discussion on Positioning and other related positions issues

I have implemented the solution here
I have eliminated
position:abolsute in many parts, but those [seduo elements which needs to coincide should have position absolute so I have retained there.
Final JS →
(function (evt) {
const hamBurger = evt.querySelector(".whamburger");
hamBurger.addEventListener("click", hamBurgerClick);
function hamBurgerClick() {
const heyBody = document.querySelector("body");
heyBody.classList.toggle('clicked');
}
})(document);
.top = .whamburger
.toggle = .wtoggle
I have completely eliminated →
.open class with
body.clicked (as you did it initially with another project)
body.clicked .wtoggle {
border-color: transparent;
}
body.clicked .wtoggle:before {
transform: rotate(45deg);
}
body.clicked .wtoggle:after {
transform: rotate(-45deg);
}
Everything is wokring fine except on hamburger click suddenly vertical scroll bar disappears for fraction of a second and then appear that deiates a smooth transition or animation.