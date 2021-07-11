Discussion on Positioning and other related positions issues

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: margin auto is not working, why?

The image is an inline element and margin:auto does not apply to inline elements . On its own you would need display:block on the image for auto margins to work.

When the image is a direct child of a flex parent (i.e. picture.picture has display:flex applied) then it becomes a flex item (it is no longer treated as an inline element) and the margin will then take effect.