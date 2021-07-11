Discussion on Positioning and other related positions issues

#1 
<div class="header-top">
  <picture class="picture">
    <img src="img/warrenbuffet.png" alt="">
  </picture>
</div>

The related CSS is →

.header-top {
  display: flex;
  margin: auto;
  margin-bottom: 40px;
  align-items: center;
}

picture.picture {
  border: 2px solid red;
  margin: auto;
}
.picture img {
  margin: auto;
  width: 80%;
  max-width: 200px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  border: 2px solid red;
}

Issue: The image is not aligned in the horizontal center.
Question →

.picture img {
  margin: auto;

margin auto is not working, why?
image

However:
display: flex; + margin: auto;
works?

image

#2

The image is an inline element and margin:auto does not apply to inline elements . On its own you would need display:block on the image for auto margins to work.

When the image is a direct child of a flex parent (i.e. picture.picture has display:flex applied) then it becomes a flex item (it is no longer treated as an inline element) and the margin will then take effect.

#3

Ok. display:flex also worked. with that said(your detailed explanation), when we apply any display CSS we withdraw default inline property on the img tag. I guess this is the explanatory validation.

#4

Yes if you make the image display:flex then it also works with auto margins as would display values of table, grid and others but only those that have a block basis. E.g inline- block will not work with auto margins.

Note also that position absolute elements will also obey auto margins in the right structure.

#5

I have created a codepen → https://codepen.io/codeispoetry/pen/QWvbPqP

It is working, but I have lot of confusions:

  1. In CSS my underatanding is that default position when approcahing is
    X axis follows this way → and
    Y axis follows this way ↓ (-ve Y axis as compared to mathematical cordinates)

Currently when we are not using any positioning(absolutee, relative, fixed, sticky) when we click it appears top and bottom linear blocks are rotating as if they are hinged in between and the rotation is from the center of those lines?

#6

Rotate works off a center axis, so you’ll have to play with the transform origin

This isn’t quite right, but the scale throws the numbers off some, so you’ll have to play with it. (Added the color to make it easy to see which line was which when playing with it…)

body.clicked .top {
  background-color: green;
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25);
  transform-origin: 0% 100%;
}
body.clicked .bottom {
  background-color: red;
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25);
  transform-origin: 45% -45%;
}
#7

I was able to achive something through hit and trial before:

body.clicked .top {
  transform: rotateZ(45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(13px, 13px);
}
body.clicked .bottom {
  transform: rotateZ(-45deg) scaleX(1.25) translate(7px, -7px);
}

But still, I was looking for a much better approach. can we simplify it through any positioning method?

#8

I use a simpler approach here and I don’t worry about extending the line.

#10

Hi there, You haven’t used JS, how come the class .open, which is initially not in the HTML is used and excercising its influence?

#11

The demo was just a bare bones example of how the hamburger lines could be changed easily. You would need js to add the open class instead of using hover.

e.g. Like this.

