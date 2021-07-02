Discussion on Positioning and other related positions issues

<div class="header-top">
<picture class="picture">
<img src="img/warrenbuffet.png" alt="">
</picture>
</div>
The related CSS is →
.header-top {
display: flex;
margin: auto;
margin-bottom: 40px;
align-items: center;
}
picture.picture {
border: 2px solid red;
margin: auto;
}
.picture img {
margin: auto;
width: 80%;
max-width: 200px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid red;
}
Issue: The image is not aligned in the horizontal center.
Question →
.picture img {
margin: auto;
margin auto is not working, why?
However:
display: flex; + margin: auto;
works?