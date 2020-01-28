Discovered a malware in my Firefox

I’m thinking there’s a good chance if you look around you could find some JavaScript that you weren’t aware of too. It seems like a lot of CSS for what arguably could have been an animated GIF, and the href="#" links suggest JavaScript is meant to do something, whatever that something may be.

I’m wondering if the “web developer” extension has some kind of “download all the stuffs” feature. Or maybe this is a Firefox “download this page for offline viewing” feature you inadvertently activated?

I would try temporarily uninstalling the web developer extension to see if it still shows up.

If you can’t figure out where it’s coming from or what it’s doing and want to be safe you could install a fresh Firefox not using your older “user profile”. Doing so will mean you lose a lot of your “meta” information - bookmarked favorites, history, font preferences, etc. - so you may want to note anything you want to repeat in the new clean install.