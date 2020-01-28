Discovered a malware in my Firefox

Hi there peeps,
I came across a strange malware in my Firefox 70.0 browser
by chance when using this very basic code…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<style media="screen">
div {
width: 10%;
margin: 25%;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div></div>
</body>
</html>
…which obviously, will present a blank page.
I happened, though, to refresh the page and discovered this
little bugger…
“Inspect Element” provided this injected CSS…
injected-css.txt (43.3 KB)
…and this injected HTML…
injected-html.txt (1.2 KB)
I also have Firefox Developer Edition 71.0b4 installed and it
is not effected at all.
Do you think that deleting and reinstalling Firefox 70.0 would
be a good solution or should I consider something else?
coothead