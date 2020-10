Hi everybody.

I have a weather forecast site that offers weather widgets to other sites.

The widget is an iframe that pulls data from, let’s say, mysite.com/widget/yourforecast.php

Search engines follow the link and land on yourforecast.php page (which is not cached) causing not cached requests and fatiguing the server.

Can I disallow /widget/ from robots.txt without this penalizing me?

Doesn’t Google like robots.txt that inhibit access to scripts?

Thank you