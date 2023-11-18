Disabling elements in dropdown

Dear community,
I created a dropdown menu with the Select HTML code.
How can I disable all element at once, without looping through them?
I tried the following, but it leads to the dropdown being disabled, rather than its individual elements:
var select = document.getElementById(“myDropdown”);
select.setAttribute(“disabled”, " ");
Kind regards and many thanks
To disable all options within a
<select> dropdown without disabling the dropdown itself, you indeed need to apply the disabled attribute to each
<option> element.
Unfortunately, JavaScript doesn’t provide a direct way to do this without iterating through them.
You can do it in a relatively concise one-liner, though:
document.querySelectorAll('#myDropdown option').forEach(option => option.disabled = true);