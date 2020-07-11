Disabled button SEND

Do you mind providing any code that you might have in this matter? If I understand it correctly, you want to keep a button disabled until two checkboxes are checked. If that’s the case, you need to bind the change event in those checkboxes, detect if both of them are checked, and add or remove the disabled attribute from your button accordingly. Something like this

const checkboxes = document.querySelectorAll('input[type="checkbox"]'); //Grab all checkboxes const button = document.querySelector('input[type="button"]'); //Grab button // Detect if checkboxes are checked. // If they removed the disabled attribute // Otherwise, add the disabled attribute function handleCheckboxChange (checkbox) { if (checkboxes[0].checked && checkboxes[1].checked) { button.removeAttribute('disabled'); return; } button.disabled = true; } // Keep watching for changes in the checkboxes. checkboxes.forEach(el => { el.addEventListener('change', handleCheckboxChange); });

This is one approach – if you want to use it, you have to adapt it to your match your markup. Make sure you add the attribute by default in your button tag. I created a pen so you can visualize it.