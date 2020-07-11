Disabled button SEND

JavaScript
#1

I try to make attribute disabled="" when checkbox is marked for the GDPR consent.
How to include inside input area disabled=" " if two check boxes are not marked?

In this case CSS properties will be set for cursor ‘not-allowed’ as it is disabled=" " inside input attributes.

Need help.

#2

I’m not sure if I’m understanding your question, but in Javascript to disable an element you need to set the disabled attribute to true or false.

#3

Do you mind providing any code that you might have in this matter? If I understand it correctly, you want to keep a button disabled until two checkboxes are checked. If that’s the case, you need to bind the change event in those checkboxes, detect if both of them are checked, and add or remove the disabled attribute from your button accordingly. Something like this

const checkboxes = document.querySelectorAll('input[type="checkbox"]'); //Grab all checkboxes
const button = document.querySelector('input[type="button"]'); //Grab button

// Detect if checkboxes are checked.
// If they removed the disabled attribute
// Otherwise, add the disabled attribute

function handleCheckboxChange (checkbox) {
  if (checkboxes[0].checked &&
     checkboxes[1].checked) {
    button.removeAttribute('disabled');
    return;
  }
  button.disabled = true;
}

// Keep watching for changes in the checkboxes.
checkboxes.forEach(el => {
  el.addEventListener('change', handleCheckboxChange);
});

This is one approach – if you want to use it, you have to adapt it to your match your markup. Make sure you add the attribute by default in your button tag. I created a pen so you can visualize it.

#4

Yes this is what I try to manage.
Thank you for the information. Need to test.

#5

I have modified but still a syntax error.
checkboxes.forEach(el => { el.addEventListener('change', handleCheckboxChange); } );

#6

You have used backticks rather than quotes.