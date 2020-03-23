Disable zoom/scrolling on mobile and tablet?

Hi there,

I have a page that is becoming a nuisance on mobile. I have an element that requires to be placed off the page for an animation.

However, the page can be zoomed out and looks like this on a mobile device:

Is there a way to stop the user zooming out/scrolling horizontally on mobile devices?

I have tried the following, but it doesn’t do anything:

body{ overflow:hidden; width:100%; -webkit-box-sizing: border-box; -moz-box-sizing: border-box; box-sizing: border-box; }

Any suggestions would be great!