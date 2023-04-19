Disable the text inside the div in addition to the checkbox

JavaScript
The following code in this JSFiddle is disabling the other checkboxes when Test 1 checkbox is clicked. But I want Test 2,Test 3 and Test 4 to also look like it’s disabled in addition to the checkboxes. Is it possible to achieve something like this? Pasting the code below as well.

HTML Code:

<span class="instructions">
   <div>
      <input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress1" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
   </div>
   <div>
      Test 1
   </div>
</span>
<span class="instructions">
   <div>
      <input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress2" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
   </div>
   <div>
      Test 2
   </div>
</span>
<span class="instructions">
   <div>
      <input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress3" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
   </div>
   <div>
      Test 3
   </div>
</span>
<span class="instructions">
   <div>
      <input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress4" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
   </div>
   <div>
      Test 4
   </div>
</span>

Javascript Code:

function ckChange(ckType){
    var ckName = document.getElementsByName(ckType.name);
    var checked = document.getElementById(ckType.id);

    if (checked.checked) {
      for(var i=0; i < ckName.length; i++){

          if(!ckName[i].checked){
              ckName[i].disabled = true;
          }else{
              ckName[i].disabled = false;
          }
      } 
    }
    else {
      for(var i=0; i < ckName.length; i++){
        ckName[i].disabled = false;
      } 
    }    
}