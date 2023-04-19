Disable the text inside the div in addition to the checkbox

The following code in this JSFiddle is disabling the other checkboxes when Test 1 checkbox is clicked. But I want
Test 2,
Test 3 and
Test 4 to also look like it’s disabled in addition to the checkboxes. Is it possible to achieve something like this? Pasting the code below as well.
HTML Code:
<span class="instructions">
<div>
<input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress1" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
</div>
<div>
Test 1
</div>
</span>
<span class="instructions">
<div>
<input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress2" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
</div>
<div>
Test 2
</div>
</span>
<span class="instructions">
<div>
<input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress3" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
</div>
<div>
Test 3
</div>
</span>
<span class="instructions">
<div>
<input type="checkbox" name="progress" id="progress4" value="1" tabIndex="1" onClick="ckChange(this)">
</div>
<div>
Test 4
</div>
</span>
Javascript Code:
function ckChange(ckType){
var ckName = document.getElementsByName(ckType.name);
var checked = document.getElementById(ckType.id);
if (checked.checked) {
for(var i=0; i < ckName.length; i++){
if(!ckName[i].checked){
ckName[i].disabled = true;
}else{
ckName[i].disabled = false;
}
}
}
else {
for(var i=0; i < ckName.length; i++){
ckName[i].disabled = false;
}
}
}