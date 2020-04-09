Disable sub domain indexing in robots.txt in virtual hosts

i am making a subdomain to be used in my website for example:

example.com - test.example.com

but i am using on single robots file because it is a virutal sub domain only

so how in my robots file to enable example.com indexing but disable test.example.com at the same time

because when in search i type “contact us” it gives results for example.com/contact-us and test.example.com/contact-us

i want only to display example.com results and don’t index test.example.com in order to disable its appearance in search result

so i removed the links in google search console but i have to edit robots.txt