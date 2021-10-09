Disable scroll-top on back button with SPA functionality

To be clear, this is not spam. I had to create a new post since it would not allow me to edit my prior post
I’m currently working on this project which adds SPA functionality to SSG sites. I’ve ran into a issue with the use of
window.scrollTo(0, 0)
At the moment on back button input (pushstate) the SPA will go to the top by default. I only want the
window.scrollTo(0, 0) to work on href and not pushstate since this creates a glitching effect that is distracting.
Here is the repo with an example of SPA functionality with a site. There are instructions for quick start in readMe.
Site
https://mf-stackpost-001.onrender.com
Can I use
window.scrollTo(0, 0) somewhere else so it will not work on back button or is there another method I need to look into?
Cheers.