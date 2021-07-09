Disable scroll-top on back button with SPA functionality

To be clear, this is not spam. I had to create a new post since it would not allow me to edit my prior post

I’m currently working on this project which adds SPA functionality to SSG sites. I’ve ran into a issue with the use of window.scrollTo(0, 0)

At the moment on back button input (pushstate) the SPA will go to the top by default. I only want the window.scrollTo(0, 0) to work on href and not pushstate since this creates a glitching effect that is distracting.

Here is the repo with an example of SPA functionality with a site. There are instructions for quick start in readMe.

github.com moonfacedesign/atmos stack-001 The 11ty base that powers MoonFace projects 👊🔥. Contribute to moonfacedesign/atmos development by creating an account on GitHub.

Site



https://mf-stackpost-001.onrender.com

Can I use window.scrollTo(0, 0) somewhere else so it will not work on back button or is there another method I need to look into?

Cheers.