I’m currently working on this project which adds SPA functionality to SSG sites. I’ve ran into a issue with the use of window.scrollTo(0, 0)

At the moment on back button input (pushstate) the SPA will go to the top by default. I only want the window.scrollTo(0, 0) to work on href and not pushstate since this creates a glitching effect that is distracting.

Can I use window.scrollTo(0, 0) somewhere else so it will not work on back button or is there another method I need to look into?

Cheers.