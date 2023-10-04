Disable browser refresh button for my html/php certain pages

I knew i can disable f5 by below code. But I am looking for to disable browser refresh button (which most expert says, it can not be possible), Therefore I want to knew is there any way by which my php page do not refresh when I click on refresh button of the browser. here is below code for to disable f5 button

<script type="text/javascript"> function disableF5(e) { if ((e.which || e.keyCode) == 116 || (e.which || e.keyCode) == 82) e.preventDefault(); }; $(document).ready(function(){ $(document).on("keydown", disableF5); }); </script>