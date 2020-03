Hi,

I have he following datepicker on a page:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/18xnogf9/

It works fine on desktop, but when viewing it on a mobile, the date popup takes up too much space and makes it hard for the user to select a date

I am wondering if there is a way to disable the popup on mobile and have a normal date field in place. I have noticed this plugin/script uses a type="text" rather than a type="date"

If anyone can help, that would be great!

Thanks