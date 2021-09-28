Disable a Checkbox after selected

JavaScript
#1

HI, please will you help me?

I need disable a checkbox wirh javascript after it had been selected, I did the next code:

I selected a rows from Postgres DB for create the checkbox. I use a Perl languaje in Linux Centos 7, the code is next:

while(my $ref_alarm = $sth->fetchrow_hashref()) {
        ($gabinete)=$ref_alarm->{'gabinete'};
        ($alarma)=$ref_alarm->{'descrip_alarma'};
        print "<input type='checkbox' name='alarma' id='alarma' value='$alarma' onclick=**'alarma_reg(this.value);'**/>$alarma</input>";
        print "<br>";
}

I had been use javascript for disable the checkbox that had been selected:

function **alarma_reg**(p_alarma) {
                //Get the checkbox
                document.getElementById("p_alarma").disabled = true;
                alarma_operada+=p_alarma + ',';
                document.getElementById("ver_alarmas").value=alarma_operada;
        }

But the option selected is not disable, please could you help me?

Regards
Xo

#2

Hi @xomoraf welcome to the forums.

[off-topic]
When you post code in the forum, you need to format it. To do so you can either select all the code and click the </> button, or type 3 backticks ``` on a separate line both before and after the code block.

I have done it for you this time.
[/off-topic]

#3

:heart:
Will You help me?

Regards

#4 
//Get the checkbox
                document.getElementById("p_alarma")

print "<input type='checkbox' name='alarma' id='alarma'

one of these things is not like the other~

1 Like
#6

Regards, Mr. m_hutley. :heart:

Thanks a lot for had answered my question, I updated the script but I didn’t have the result:

print “<input type=‘checkbox’ name=‘alarmaid=‘alarma value=’$alarma’ onclick=‘alarma_reg(this.value);’/>$alarma”;

function alarma_reg(alarma) {
//Get the checkbox
var alarma_sel=alarma;
alarma_operada+=alarma_sel + ‘,’;
.
document.getElementById(‘alarma_sel’).disabled = true;
}

The checkbox continue enable for check or unchek, but after the checkbox selected it will be disable:

Please, Will you help me?

Thaks a lot. :heart:
~
~

#7

You have put ‘alarma_sel’ in quotes. That means its looking for an element with id “alarma_sel”.

your input has id “alarma”.

“alarma” != “alarma_sel”, so your getElementById will not find this element.

tell it to getElementById(“alarma”) and it will work.