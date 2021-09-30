Disable a Checkbox after selected

HI, please will you help me?

I need disable a checkbox wirh javascript after it had been selected, I did the next code:

I selected a rows from Postgres DB for create the checkbox. I use a Perl languaje in Linux Centos 7, the code is next:

while(my $ref_alarm = $sth->fetchrow_hashref()) { ($gabinete)=$ref_alarm->{'gabinete'}; ($alarma)=$ref_alarm->{'descrip_alarma'}; print "<input type='checkbox' name='alarma' id='alarma' value='$alarma' onclick=**'alarma_reg(this.value);'**/>$alarma</input>"; print "<br>"; }

I had been use javascript for disable the checkbox that had been selected:

function **alarma_reg**(p_alarma) { //Get the checkbox document.getElementById("p_alarma").disabled = true; alarma_operada+=p_alarma + ','; document.getElementById("ver_alarmas").value=alarma_operada; }

But the option selected is not disable, please could you help me?

Regards

Xo