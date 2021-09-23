Disable a Checkbox after selected

JavaScript
HI, please will you help me?

I need disable a checkbox wirh javascript after it had been selected, I did the next code:

I selected a rows from Postgres DB for create the checkbox. I use a Perl languaje in Linux Centos 7, the code is next:

while(my $ref_alarm = $sth->fetchrow_hashref()) {
        ($gabinete)=$ref_alarm->{'gabinete'};
        ($alarma)=$ref_alarm->{'descrip_alarma'};
        print "<input type='checkbox' name='alarma' id='alarma' value='$alarma' onclick=**'alarma_reg(this.value);'**/>$alarma</input>";
        print "<br>";
}

I had been use javascript for disable the checkbox that had been selected:

function **alarma_reg**(p_alarma) {
                //Get the checkbox
                document.getElementById("p_alarma").disabled = true;
                alarma_operada+=p_alarma + ',';
                document.getElementById("ver_alarmas").value=alarma_operada;
        }

But the option selected is not disable, please could you help me?

Regards
Xo

Hi @xomoraf welcome to the forums.

Will You help me?

Regards

//Get the checkbox
                document.getElementById("p_alarma")

print "<input type='checkbox' name='alarma' id='alarma'

one of these things is not like the other~