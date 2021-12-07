Directing error messages to a file within tsconfig.json for TypeScript

Hi M3,

THANKS for the response.

I know about the command line option with redirection.

I was hoping that I wouldn’t have to go into the details of my problem,

that there would be a simple config option that I could set that I am not aware of.

Here is my code, with comments as to what I tried, and what happened.

static class TypeScriptCompiler { static string L_file_path; static string L_TS_file_spec; static string L_bat_TS_file_spec; static string L_JS_file_spec; static string L_tsc_file_spec; public static void Compile(string P_tsPath, CLS_Options P_options = null) { L_file_path = @"C:\a01_temp"; L_TS_file_spec = Path.Combine (L_file_path, "test.ts"); L_JS_file_spec = Path.Combine (L_file_path, "test.js"); L_tsc_file_spec = "C:\\Users\\Ron Smith\\AppData\\Roaming\

pm\

ode_modules\\typescript\\bin\\tsc"; string L_cmd; Process L_tsc_process = new Process(); ProcessStartInfo psi; // THIS ProcessStartInfo set threw the Win32Exception listed below. //psi = new ProcessStartInfo // ("tsc", // " --project C:\\a01_temp\\tsconfig.json"); // System.ComponentModel.Win32Exception // HResult=0x80004005 // Message=The system cannot find the file specified // Source=System // StackTrace: // at System.Diagnostics.Process.StartWithCreateProcess(ProcessStartInfo startInfo) // at NS_TypeScript.TypeScriptCompiler.Compile(String P_tsPath, CLS_Options P_options) // in K:\Software Development\CLS_TypeScript_01.cs:line 235 // at NS_TypeScript.Program.Main(String[] args) // in K:\Software Development\CLS_TypeScript_01.cs:line 48 // I do not know why the process could not find "tsc" like it should have. // If anyone could figure this out, it might solve my problem. // NEXT APPROACH: Try writing the command to a batch file, // then execute the batch file. // The batch file DID execute properly, // and the errors were displayed in the command box, // but the output was not redirected when this was run from a separate process // within .NET (C#). // The error messages were indeed redirected to the given log file (cmpl_diag.txt) // when the generated batch file was run directly from the command line. // THIS is stuff that was tried before but did not work, // including a pipe to another process that might handle the redirect. //L_cmd = L_tsc_file_spec + $" --project C:/a01_temp/tsconfig.json"; //L_cmd = "cmd tsc" + $" --project C:/a01_temp/tsconfig.json"; //L_cmd = "tsc" + $" --project C:/a01_temp/tsconfig.json cmpl_diag.txt 2>&1"; //L_cmd = "tsc" + $" --project C:/a01_temp/tsconfig.json | more >cmpl_diag_02.txt"; //L_cmd = "tsc" + " --project C:\\a01_temp\\tsconfig.json | more >cmpl_diag_02.txt"; //L_cmd = "tsc" + " --project C:\\a01_temp\\tsconfig.json > cmpl_diag_02.txt 2>&1"; // THIS is the most-recent attempt. L_cmd = "tsc" + $" --project C:/a01_temp/tsconfig.json > cmpl_diag_02.txt 2>&1"; // Creating the batch file. L_bat_TS_file_spec = Path.Combine (L_file_path, "test.bat"); using (StreamWriter L_SW = new StreamWriter (L_bat_TS_file_spec)) { L_SW.Write (L_cmd); } psi = new ProcessStartInfo (L_bat_TS_file_spec); // run without showing console windows psi.CreateNoWindow = true; psi.UseShellExecute = false; psi.Verb = "runas"; // redirects the compiler error output, so we can read // and display errors if any psi.RedirectStandardOutput = true; psi.RedirectStandardError = true; L_tsc_process.StartInfo = psi; L_tsc_process.Start(); // SHOULD read the error output // ... but nothing was read. var msg = L_tsc_process.StandardError.ReadToEnd(); // make sure it finished executing before proceeding L_tsc_process.WaitForExit(); // TRIED moving this down below the "WaitForExit" // ... but still nothing was read. //var msg = L_tsc_process.StandardError.ReadToEnd(); } }

C:\a01_temp\tsconfig.json

{ "compilerOptions": { "sourceMap": true, "noImplicitAny": true, "module": "commonjs", "target": "es5", "allowJs": true, "removeComments": false, "typeRoots": [ "C:\\TypeScript\\a16_bin\

ode_modules\\@types" ] }, "include": [ "C:\\a01_temp\\test.ts" ] }

Any help with this would be appreciated.

THANKS AGAIN!