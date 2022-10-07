Dinamically resizable imagemap

I tried to use some solutions like this, working on the web, but requiring a unique with, height and mapname, and therefore useless for may purpose, because I have several imagemaps (of different with, height and mapname) from a (local) database, dinamically shown with php and js. At least it seems that I cannot dinamically replace that values from my php code.

The critical code of the above solution is

const resizeImg = new ImageResize({ width: 1024, height: 768, element : '#power-puff__map' })

I tried to to replace the element name converting the php variable in a js variable, but unsuccessfully.

Moreover, even if I would manage to dinamically replace the element name, how could I dinamically replace width and height, that in my code are not set?

Maybe I should add my whole code. Here you are:

<?php $altro="<style type=\"text/css\"> .post { display: none; } .post.active { display: block;} body {max-width: 100%; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;} #generated-toc {display: none;} #container, #content {width: 100vw; max-width: 100vw; padding: 0px; margin:0px; height: 100vh} #titolo {margin-top: 0%;} #piede {width:100vw; height: 5vh; position: fixed; bottom: 0px; text-align: center;} #piede span {display: contents; cursor: pointer;} .right {float: right; width: 64%; overflow-y:auto;} .left {float: left; width: 35%} .post, .right, .left {height: 87vh;} .post {width: 95vw; margin-left: 4%; margin-right: 0%; box-shadow: gray 3px 3px 3px; border-radius: 12px; background: radial-gradient(white,#bc5a1f 180%)} table {max-height: 80vh; overflow: scroll; margin-left: 1%; background: transparent; width: 100%; table-layout: fixed;} td, th {font-size: 75% !important;} thead td{background: gray; color: white;} /* img[usemap], .expansible {/*zoom: 20%;*/ max-width: 24vw} img[usemap]:focus {transform: scaleX(1.0) scaleY(1.0); max-width: 1900px; position: absolute; left: 25px; top: 20px;} */ /* modal images BEGIN */ .modal-hover-opacity img, img[onclick] { opacity:1; filter:alpha(opacity=100); -webkit-backface-visibility:hidden; max-width:1900px; cursor:pointer; transform: scaleX(1.0) scaleY(1.0); /* max-height: 50vh; */ } .galleria .modal-hover-opacity img {max-width:300px; max-height: 50vh;} /* per evitare immagini troppo grosse in cara belta*/ .modal-hover-opacity img:hover, img[onclick]:hover { opacity:0.60; filter:alpha(opacity=60); -webkit-backface-visibility:hidden; } .modal { z-index: 5; position: fixed; left: 0; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; overflow: auto; background-color: rgb(0, 0, 0); background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4); /* display: flex; when shown*/ display: none; /* hide initially*/ justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .modal-content { margin: auto; } #modalimg { width: auto; height: auto; display: block; margin: auto; max-height: calc(100vh - 2rem); max-width: calc(100% - 2rem); object-fit: contain; border: 5px solid #000; } .modal-content { animation: fade 2s ease; } @keyframes fade { from { opacity: 0; } to { opacity: 1; } } #modalimg { animation: zoom 1s ease; } @keyframes zoom { from { transform: scale(0); } to { transform: scale(1); } } /* modal images END */ .gray {color: gray;} .big {font-size: 150%} h1 {width: 40vw; margin-bottom: 8px; margin-top: 0px;} p:empty { display: none; } </style> <script type=\"text/javascript\" src=\"../sorttable.js\"></script> <script type=\"text/javascript\" src=\"https://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js\" defer=\"defer\"></script> "; ?> <script type="text/javascript"> var currentIndex = 0; function showPrevious() { currentIndex--; var previous = document.querySelector(".post.active").previousElementSibling; document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post"; previous.className = "post active"; renderTitle(); } function showNext() { currentIndex++; var next = document.querySelector(".post.active").nextElementSibling; document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post"; next.className = "post active"; renderTitle(); } function renderTitle() { document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "hidden"; document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "hidden"; if (postsArray[currentIndex + 1] != null) { document.querySelector(".next-post").style.visibility = "visible"; document.getElementById("next-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex + 1].title; } if (postsArray[currentIndex - 1] != null) { document.querySelector(".previous-post").style.visibility = "visible"; document.getElementById("previous-post-title").innerHTML = postsArray[currentIndex - 1].title; } } </script> <?php require "$root/[my-psw]"; $sql = $pdo->query(" SELECT c.ID_classe, c.classe, c.anno_nascita, c.imagelink, c.imagemap, c.mapname, c.age, c.note, c.colleghi, s.cognome, s.nome, s.dati_personali, s.abitazione FROM studenti__age c INNER JOIN studenti s WHERE s.ID_classe = c.ID_classe ORDER BY c.progr_classe "); $classi = $sql->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP); $count = 0; $posts = array(); foreach($classi as $classe => $students) { echo "<div id=\"" . $classe . "\" data-value=\"" . $classe . "\" class=\"post " . ($count++ == 0 ? 'active' : '') . "\"> <div class='left'> <h2>" . $students[0]['classe'] . " </h2>

<p> <span class='min'>" . $classe . "</span> - nati nel: <b>" . $students[0]['anno_nascita'] ."</b> (età attuale: " . $students[0]['age'] ." anni)<p>

"; if ($students[0]['colleghi'] != '') {echo "<p class='min gray'> colleghi: " . $students[0]['colleghi'] ." </p>";} $num_stud = count($students); /*$pdo->query('SELECT count(*) FROM studenti')->fetchColumn();*/ echo "<p>Numero studenti: $num_stud;</p>"; if ($students[0]['note'] != '') {echo "<p class='gray box'>" . $students[0]['note'] . "</p>

";} if ($students[0]['imagelink'] != '') {echo "" . $students[0]['imagemap'] . " <p><img class='fl' onclick='onClick(this)' alt='immagine della classe' tabindex='1' usemap='" . $students[0]['mapname'] . "' src='" . $students[0]['imagelink'] . "' /></p>

";} echo "</div>"; echo " <div class='right'>

<table class='sortable'>

<colgroup> <col width='15%' /> <col width='15%' /> <col width='15%' /> </colgroup> <thead><tr><th>cognome</th><th>nome</th><th>abitazione</th><th>note</th></tr></thead>

<tbody> "; foreach($students as $student) { printf("<tr><td><b>$student[cognome]</b></td> <td>$student[nome]</td><td>$student[abitazione]</td><td>$student[dati_personali]</td></tr>"); } echo "</tbody>

</table>

</div>

</div>"; } ?> <input type="hidden" id="posts" value="<?php echo htmlentities(json_encode($posts)); ?>"> </div> <div id="piede"> <span onclick="showPrevious();" title="previous class" class="olive big"><b>⇐</b></span> <span id="previous-post-title"></span> <span> <select class="form-control" id="selectfieldId"> <option value="">--Please choose an option--</option> <optgroup label="preruolo"> <optgroup label="1° anno"> <option value="des1">la prima supplenza</option> <option value="des2">il London College</option> <option value="bs1">la 5C al Calini</option> <option value="bs2">la 4C al Calini</option> <option value="bs3">la 3C al Calini</option> </optgroup> <optgroup label="2° anno"> <option value="gol1">5C Golgi</option> <option value="gol2">3B Golgi</option> </optgroup> <optgroup label="3° anno"> <option value="gol3">Golgi 86</option> </optgroup> </optgroup> <optgroup label="Saronno la H"> <option value="s01">5H 88-89: my first love</option> <option value="s02">5H 89-90: Neri e Capra</option> <option value="s03">5H 90-91: malignitas</option> <option value="s04">5H 91-92: colombeide</option> </optgroup> <optgroup label="Saronno la B"> <option value="s07">5B 92-93: la prima della B</option> <option value="s09">5B 94-95: barnaveide</option> <option value="s10">5B 95-96: Liboni e Catucci</option> <option value="s11">5B 96-97: the fatal one</option> <option value="s12">5B 97-98: giottoni grisettati</option> <option value="s15">5B 99-00: bonzinari in gita toscana</option> <option value="s16">5B 00-01: another special class</option> <option value="s44">4B 18-19: quelli della la gita a Parma</option> <option value="s45">3B 18-19: my last class</option> </optgroup> </select> </span> <span onclick="showNext();" title="next class" class="olive big"><b>⇒</b></span> <span id="next-post-title"></span> <details class="gray min"> <summary> fonte </summary> <p>tratto da <a href="https://adnan-tech.com/dynamic-custom-carousel-html-javascript/">https://adnan-tech.com/</a></p> </details> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript" src="my-path/myjs.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> document.getElementById('selectfieldId').addEventListener('change', function() { // remove the active class from the other elements document.querySelector(".post.active").className = "post"; // IF the value of the select is the direct id of the div... // if the name is not in the value, you'll have to adjust the this.value part var selectedID = document.getElementById(this.value); selectedID.className = "post active"; }) function change(newValue) { let dropdownField = document.querySelector('#selectfieldId') dropdownField.value = newValue; // should work in most modern browsers.... const event = new Event('change'); dropdownField.dispatchEvent(event); } const urlParams = new URLSearchParams(window.location.search); const cla = urlParams.get('cla'); change(cla); </script> <div id="modaldiv" class="modal" onclick="this.style.display='none'"> <div class="modal-content"> <img id="modalimg" style="max-width:100%" /> </div> </div> <?php include "$root/footer.php"; ?>