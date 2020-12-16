Dimension of a header image

Since there are so many browsers and devices, how do you know what size a header image should be?
The trick is to make it “fluid”, so it will adjust to the size on any screen.
Any image can do this with the following code:-
img {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
With
width: 100% (or max-width) the image will be no larger than its containing element.
The
height: auto will force it to keep its aspect ratio.
Note that using
width it will fill the container.
With
max-width it will go no larger than its actual pixel size, so will not blow up and lose definition.
Thanks so much for the help and the explanation but it didn’t work. See http://ossianenterprisepark.com/test.html
It was a fairly general solution, as not specific design was given to start with.
But in that example, you applied the CSS rules to the container, not the image.
Instead of:-
#building {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
try:-
#building img {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
But there may be other considerations, such as where/how you want the image placed when the screen is bigger than the image.
Note that you should take a similar “responsive” approach to your header text too.
#oep {
font-family: Impact, Haettenschweiler, "Franklin Gothic Bold", "Arial Black", "sans-serif";
font-size: 50px;
font-weight: 400;
width: 550px;
margin-left: auto;
margin-right: auto;
}
Change the fixed
width to a
max-width also.
max-width: 550px;
…So the text can wrap on smaller screens.
I changed it but it’s still not behaving properly.
You are still getting horizontal scroll bars, partly due to the issue with the header text I mentioned already. But there are other issues in your CSS.
The image itself is now responsive, but if you are still not happy with it, you need to define what “behaving properly” means.
I think I made all the changes needed but the image still doesn’t stretch all the way across the screen. I attached a screenshot.
Hi there mindapolis1,
you need to have these amendments…
OEP.css file…
body {
height: 100%;
width: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
…and this in the internal…
#building img {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
coothead