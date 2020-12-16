Dimension of a header image

Since there are so many browsers and devices, how do you know what size a header image should be?
The trick is to make it “fluid”, so it will adjust to the size on any screen.
Any image can do this with the following code:-
img {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
With
width: 100% (or max-width) the image will be no larger than its containing element.
The
height: auto will force it to keep its aspect ratio.
Note that using
width it will fill the container.
With
max-width it will go no larger than its actual pixel size, so will not blow up and lose definition.
2 Likes
Thanks so much for the help and the explanation but it didn’t work. See http://ossianenterprisepark.com/test.html