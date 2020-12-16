Dimension of a header image

HTML & CSS
Since there are so many browsers and devices, how do you know what size a header image should be?

The trick is to make it “fluid”, so it will adjust to the size on any screen.
Any image can do this with the following code:-

img {
    max-width: 100%;
    height: auto;
}

With width: 100% (or max-width) the image will be no larger than its containing element.
The height: auto will force it to keep its aspect ratio.

Note that using width it will fill the container.
With max-width it will go no larger than its actual pixel size, so will not blow up and lose definition.

Thanks so much for the help and the explanation but it didn’t work. See http://ossianenterprisepark.com/test.html