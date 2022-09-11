Dilemma regarding htmlentities() - when it must be used and when it can be omitted

Hi
I understand what
htmlentities() does and that it can increase security() but I don’t want to use it indiscriminately. My dilemma is as follows -
I have a project that accepts user input via a form, the form data is analysed and searched for the occurrence of particular strings. Now whilst the data displays ok in a browser the actual text is obviously interspersed with additional characters which makes analysing it difficult.
My questions are -
- If submitted text is not converted using
htmlentities()is it only a threat if you click on it?
- Does
htmlentities()have any benefit in preventing SQL injection? ie can I save it unconverted and just convert it before I display it?
- If input is not converted using htmlentities() is there any threat if it is never saved to a database and never displayed in a browser?
Sorry if this sounds a bit dumb, but I like to understand as fully as possible