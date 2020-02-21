Hey guys l am working on a Video streaming service website based fully in PHP.
I wanted to ask how can l embed or at least implement DRM(Digital Rights Management) technology some sample videos to demonstrate how l piracy is minimized using DRM?.Basically am asking how to use PHP to implement DRM in my website videos easily and efficiently.
Thanks.
Digital Rights Management using PHP
Hey guys l am working on a Video streaming service website based fully in PHP.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.