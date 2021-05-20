Digital clock numbers

@coothead will love this one
It’s all SVG
It’s much more easily scalable.
To be fair, you could just make them all out of the same shape (probably a… stretched diamond? ) and then control them just like any starting-electronics-kit 8 segment display does. Turn on or off the segments to get a number.
Or is there a web font like that?
If all else fails then cheat
.display{
transform:scale(.5);
}
(That’s not a real solution).
@PaulOB touchdown! I shall try this. @SamA74 I agree, easily scalable. But I’m not yet friends with SVG, I’m ONLY an acquaintance so far lol.
(That’s not a real solution).
Well what else can we do?
transform:scale(.5);
It works beautifully
Trying to get it onto my blog now. Everything shows except the digits.
Got it now, forgot the JS . Still working on it.
Got it with the JS, but then nothing showed at all .
Finally!
So for getting rid of the leading 0, as in 09:00 for example, I put a -1 in the first line in bold. Does this now mean that when it gets to 10:00, it will still show as 10 and not 0? I hope this doesn’t get rid of the 1.
var now = moment().format("hhmmssdA");
**digits.h1.attr('class', digit_to_name[now[-1]]);**
digits.h2.attr('class', digit_to_name[now[1]]);
digits.m1.attr('class', digit_to_name[now[2]]);
digits.m2.attr('class', digit_to_name[now[3]]);
digits.s1.attr('class', digit_to_name[now[4]]);
digits.s2.attr('class', digit_to_name[now[5]]);
No it will show as 0.
It’s probably easier to just hide a zero in that column with css.
#clock .digits div.zero:first-child {opacity:0}
You can add hours to the clock to test it out.
e.g.
var now = moment().add(7, 'hours').format("hhmmssdA");
digits.h1.attr('class', digit_to_name[now[0]]);
etc....
Ok so this
#clock .digits div.zero:first-child {opacity:0}
Will still allow the double digit time to show, as 10:00, 12:00…etc?
Test yourself by changing the time as mentioned above.
var now = moment().add(7, 'hours').format("hhmmssdA");
Seems to work ok for me unless I missed something.
@PaulOB nope it’s fine. Thanks
Thought this would be straight forward, as it was done to the
#clock itself…
<div id="bell">
<i class="fa fa-bell-o" aria-hidden="true"></i>
</div>
#bell {
position:absolute;
left:168px;
top:360px;
z-index:12000;
width:100px;
height:20px;
font-family:Segoe UI, Open Sans, Arial, Verdana;
font-size:10px;
color:black;
opacity:.3;
}
#bell.dark{
position:absolute;
left:168px;
top:360px;
z-index:12000;
width:100px;
height:20px;
font-family:Segoe UI, Open Sans, Arial, Verdana;
font-size:10px;
color:white;
opacity:.3;
}
I just want the bell icon to change when I switch the clock theme color. Maybe I don’t even need to use my own id .
Ok got that working. Now having the problem where in the dark theme, the day of the week will blink along with the seconds changing. Not really blinking, but I guess, flashes a bit.
https://iwriteonwheels.tumblr.com/
Can’t really work it out. I worked it out on the light theme as it was a box shadow that caused it, but am clueless on the same problem with the dark theme.
