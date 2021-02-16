Digital clock numbers

HTML & CSS
So I can see that the numbers to this awesome clock

are made from borders, as I see no font-family. How can I make those numbers smaller or larger? I want to be able to make the clock smaller or larger along with it.

The quick answer is: with a lot of “magic numbers”.
But as quick as the answer is, it is not a quick solution.
All those px values in the CSS have to be altered to make a smaller clock.

@SamA74 I have played with just about every CSS value there was. Unless I’m missing something, or overlooked it?

There are a lot to go at. I just changed one or two values, which (predictably) broke the layout.
I’m guessing you would have to change a lot of values proportionally to scale down the clock, if you have time for that.

Lol yeah I have broken it many times too :joy:

@SamA74 I tried at playing with this :

#clock{ 
	width:370px; 
	padding:40px;
	margin:100px auto 60px;
	position:relative;
}

Which did something, but then it scrunched up the digits.

@coothead will love this one :joy:

It’s all SVG :slight_smile:

It’s much more easily scalable.

To be fair, you could just make them all out of the same shape (probably a… stretched diamond? ) and then control them just like any starting-electronics-kit 8 segment display does. Turn on or off the segments to get a number.

Or is there a web font like that?

If all else fails then cheat :slight_smile:

.display{
  transform:scale(.5);
}

(That’s not a real solution).

@PaulOB touchdown! :smiley: I shall try this. @SamA74 I agree, easily scalable. But I’m not yet friends with SVG, I’m ONLY an acquaintance so far lol.

(That’s not a real solution).

Well what else can we do?

transform:scale(.5);

It works beautifully :slight_smile:

Trying to get it onto my blog now. Everything shows except the digits.

Got it now, forgot the JS :wink: . Still working on it.